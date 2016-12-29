2017 Civil Defence awareness plan rolled out

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

2017 Civil Defence awareness plan rolled out

Plan strives to save lives and property from ravaging effects of fire

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News archives
A civil defence official explains the features of rescue operations to the visitors at Ministry of Interior pavilion during the International Exhibition for National Security & Resilence (ISNR) at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The General Directorate of Civil Defence launched its awareness plan for 2017 at a press conference held at the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.

The awareness plan aims to enhance and consolidate preventive public security and safety measures in curbing risks and challenges, and raise awareness in society about necessary procedures and actions that should be taken for their own safety.

“The awareness plan will include intensifying and disseminating safety and preventive campaigns on actions that need to be taken upon a fire breakout, such as evacuating a building, extinguishing fire and identifying the types of fire extinguishers and how to use them,” said Major-General Jasem Al Marzouqi, general commander of the Civil Defence in the Ministry of Interior.

Awareness campaigns will be carried out on TV, radio and print media, social media platforms and publications issued by the Civil Defence, as well as during events organised by the Civil Defence, in cooperation with government and private institutions.

“The plan will also identify the necessary safety steps to be taken at petrol stations and homes, and will include campaigns for mosque imams and special preparations for the winter season, including the launch of winter camps campaign, as well as focusing on campaigns about home smoke detector and crowd management in accidents,” he said.

Awareness campaigns will also be held across all schools under the Khalifa Student Empowerment Programme — ‘Aqdar’ — by providing awareness lectures by specialists and preparing guides and awareness material to inculcate safety and preventive principles and guidelines for students, and nurture awareness in young generations.

Workers in industrial facilities will also be guided on the proper implementation of safety rules and regulations at the facility, the importance of utilising personal protective equipment (PPE) to avoid injuries, and how to act in emergencies.

Major Al Marzouqi said that special programmes and awareness campaigns are being designed to reach out to families through trained, qualified and equipped teams, stressing that prevention of fires at homes can only happen when families have the necessary awareness, readiness and motivation to act promptly and protect their lives.

He added that new initiatives have been introduced to the awareness plan, such as preparing awareness videos broadcast on TV and Civil Defence’s social media platforms, as well as holding summer courses for school students and courses for housewives on the safety and preventive measures and guidelines to raise awareness about potential surrounding risks and dangers.

The plan also includes participating in international events, such as International Women’s Day, Gulf Traffic Week, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, World Civil Defence Day, along with other international events.

It aims to raise awareness among society of the importance of abiding by safety and preventive rules.

Major Al Marzouqi pointed out that the public awareness plans that have been implemented lately have contributed significantly to the decline of fire incidents and fire-related casualties.

The awareness plan is aligned with a clear vision and mechanism, and is designed in a simple, concise and straightforward manner to reach out to the public easily, to identify the dangers and risks that individuals can be exposed to when an incident occurs, and the necessary steps that should be taken to save one’s life, he said.

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Filipino man falls 14 floors to death in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan