Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Survey: Teacher disposition top trait valued by UAE students

Pearson’s study finds subject knowledge or teaching technique are secondary qualities

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Students in the UAE and elsewhere value their teacher’s disposition the most, above subject knowledge or teaching technique, a new survey suggests.

The findings of education company Pearson’s global teacher effectiveness survey, conducted across 23 countries including the UAE, were announced on Thursday.

Survey participants, who included students, teachers, parents and school administrators, were asked “what do you think are the most important qualities of an effective teacher?”

Survey respondents did not focus on how much a teacher knew or what kind of teaching methods he or she used, but rather on the teacher’s disposition.

The most common response in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as in the other countries surveyed, was that it is relationships between teachers and students that matter most.

Across all participating countries, the ability of the teacher to develop trusting, compassionate relationships with students was valued the most. This is true regardless of the respondent’s gender, public or private school affiliation, or whether he or she was thinking of a primary or secondary teacher.

The next most valued quality was a patient, caring and kind personality. Responses show that stakeholders most strongly value a teacher’s ability to connect with students and the personality characteristics that facilitate those connections.

The publication of the research comes at a critical time, Pearson said, as governments and education stakeholders in the countries of the GCC look to enhancing teacher effectiveness as a way of improving overall education standards.

Sue Mainey, marketing director for Pearson in the Middle East, believes that the research will be of assistance to the region as the value of quality teachers becomes increasingly recognised.

She said: “The evidence is clear — the single most important determinant of a learner’s school-based success is the effectiveness of their teacher. We therefore need to look at ways we can make teachers more effective, and this newly released research provides unique insights into what makes an effective educator. We can start to build the findings of this research into policies and programmes in this region, ensuring that this survey has a meaningful impact on promoting outcomes for teachers and learners.”

Box: 10 most important qualities of teachers in the UAE

1. Ability to develop trusting, productive relationships

2. Subject matter knowledge

3. Patient, caring and kind personality

4. Teaching skills/pedagogical practices

5. Professionalism

6. Engaging students in learning

7. Ability to make ideas and content clear

8. Knowledge of learners

9. Dedication to teaching

10. Emphasis on developing students’ non-cognitive skills

Source: Pearson

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

545 students graduate from AUS

News Gallery

Living in the smog of China

News Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party