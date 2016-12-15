Survey: Teacher disposition top trait valued by UAE students

Dubai: Students in the UAE and elsewhere value their teacher’s disposition the most, above subject knowledge or teaching technique, a new survey suggests.

The findings of education company Pearson’s global teacher effectiveness survey, conducted across 23 countries including the UAE, were announced on Thursday.

Survey participants, who included students, teachers, parents and school administrators, were asked “what do you think are the most important qualities of an effective teacher?”

Survey respondents did not focus on how much a teacher knew or what kind of teaching methods he or she used, but rather on the teacher’s disposition.

The most common response in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as in the other countries surveyed, was that it is relationships between teachers and students that matter most.

Across all participating countries, the ability of the teacher to develop trusting, compassionate relationships with students was valued the most. This is true regardless of the respondent’s gender, public or private school affiliation, or whether he or she was thinking of a primary or secondary teacher.

The next most valued quality was a patient, caring and kind personality. Responses show that stakeholders most strongly value a teacher’s ability to connect with students and the personality characteristics that facilitate those connections.

The publication of the research comes at a critical time, Pearson said, as governments and education stakeholders in the countries of the GCC look to enhancing teacher effectiveness as a way of improving overall education standards.

Sue Mainey, marketing director for Pearson in the Middle East, believes that the research will be of assistance to the region as the value of quality teachers becomes increasingly recognised.

She said: “The evidence is clear — the single most important determinant of a learner’s school-based success is the effectiveness of their teacher. We therefore need to look at ways we can make teachers more effective, and this newly released research provides unique insights into what makes an effective educator. We can start to build the findings of this research into policies and programmes in this region, ensuring that this survey has a meaningful impact on promoting outcomes for teachers and learners.”

Box: 10 most important qualities of teachers in the UAE

1. Ability to develop trusting, productive relationships

2. Subject matter knowledge

3. Patient, caring and kind personality

4. Teaching skills/pedagogical practices

5. Professionalism

6. Engaging students in learning

7. Ability to make ideas and content clear

8. Knowledge of learners

9. Dedication to teaching

10. Emphasis on developing students’ non-cognitive skills

Source: Pearson