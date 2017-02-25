Mobile
Shell grants $10,000 to Abu Dhabi University team

Grant given for building energy-efficient car for Shell Eco-marathon Asia

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Major multinational company Shell has signed a one-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University (ADU), which will see $10,000 being given to ADU’s participating team of students in the upcoming annual Shell Eco-marathon Asia.

This year’s Asian Eco-marathon will take place in Singapore next month, and will see students from around the continent building the most energy-efficient cars that require the least amount of fuel. More than 20 engineering students from ADU will be participating in the competition.

“The annual world-renowned Shell Eco-marathon represents a unique challenge for our team of young engineers, as it encourages them to innovate, design, build and drive energy-efficient vehicles,” Dr Terry Motiuk, Vice-Chancellor for financial and administrative affairs at ADU, said during the MoU signing ceremony.

“Furthermore, according to the MoU, Shell has dedicated a financial contribution of $10,000 to the ADU student team participating in the marathon, which will be utilised as part of the costs that go into building their flagship ultra-energy-efficient vehicle, and ensuring its compliance to all rules and regulations of the marathon,” he added.

Motiuk said that the MoU would also see collaboration in many different fields, including “developing joint research projects, organising scientific conferences, and exploring innovative joint ideas in general”.

Ali Al Janabi, vice-president and country chairman, Shell Abu Dhabi, said the Eco-marathon was a great way of allowing young students to show their innovative skills for sustainable projects.

“The Shell Eco-marathon competition inspires young engineers of the future to turn their vision of sustainable mobility into reality. It also sparks passionate debate about what could one day be possible for cars on the road,” he said.

“We wish the ADU team all success in the upcoming competition, and more future opportunities to utilise their skills at finding innovative solutions for smarter mobility,” he added.

Abu Dhabi
