Sharjah Children’s Biennial brings old crafts to young people

Workshops held for 100 children each day to teach them about traditional crafts

Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Children’s Biennial
Young artists colourig-in a wall illustration and using threads to create a bright and colourful ‘weave wall’.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council has held workshops for up to 100 children each day at this year’s Sharjah Children’s Biennial (SCB) to teach them about traditional crafts.

The exhibition, which runs until February 15, has encouraged youngsters to engage with their cultural heritage through age-old arts and crafts.

The council has introduced to students of all ages the art of ‘Talli’, a type of handwoven braid, and allowed young visitors to decorate badges and bag charms by hand using traditional material.

Regular demonstrations by the Bidwa artisans of Dibba Al Hisn have also been held over the month-long event.

Young artists were able to add their own contribution to a large-scale art piece by colouring-in a wall illustration and using threads to create a bright and colourful ‘weave wall’.

The interactive presence of Irthi Contemporary Craft Council marks its first time at the SCB, which is now in its fifth edition, and is part of its ongoing programme of initiatives to support the revival and modernisation of UAE crafts.

“It is vital that we pass on the expertise and knowledge of traditional Emirati crafts both as a practical skill and as part of our rich cultural heritage,” said Reem BinKaram, president of SCB.

“By introducing these crafts to new audiences, whether this is an international designer brand or the children of SCB, there is a realisation that the intricate handiwork involved is not merely a design, but that the craft is also an ethical, authentic and cultural labour of love,” she said.

 

Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News

