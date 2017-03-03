Sharjah campaign spreads internet awareness among youth

SHARJAH: Sharjah’s Child Safety Campaign (CSC) held two workshops to promote internet awareness among young people to help avoid online abuse, protect their privacy and deal with inappropriate material.

The workshops were held to mark Safer Internet Day, celebrated in the UAE in February. Each year, the event becomes more relevant as at 91 per cent, the UAE has one of the world’s highest internet penetration rates and 83 per cent of the population have Facebook accounts.

The CSC, an initiative of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), was launched under the directives of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SCFA and wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The first workshop, titled ‘Electronic Education for Children’, targeted 20 children aged seven to12 years from Sharjah Children’s Centres in Al Raqqa and Al Heera. It was conducted by Abdul Aziz Al Zarouni, an information security engineer at TRA.

The session aimed to teach the children how to navigate the internet safely, safeguard their personal details, and secure their information and photos from being hacked. They also learnt how to protect themselves while using smart devices, and how to use them to access the enormous cultural and educational information available on the internet.

The workshop also highlighted the risks and dangers that children face when using their devices, as well as how to react when exposed to inappropriate content on the web.

The second workshop, titled ‘Protecting Yourself in Cyberspace’, was aimed at 25 young people aged 13 to 15 years from Sharjah’s Youth Centres. The session highlighted some of the most imminent threats and security breaches that teenagers face on the World Wide Web. The workshop delved into how they can protect themselves from such attacks, and how to maintain their privacy and security on social media platforms.