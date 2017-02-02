Schools to stop CBSE-i curriculum from April

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Schools to stop CBSE-i curriculum from April

Indian education board directs schools to stop offering ‘international’ curriculum

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Indian schools, including those in the UAE, have been directed to stop offering the CBSE-i (CBSE-International) curriculum from the 2017-18 school year, which begins in April for Indian schools.

In a January 31 circular by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) in India, those CBSE-affiliated schools located outside India that were authorised to offer the CBSE-i curriculum, have now been instructed to discontinue it.

“Consequently, affected students of such schools on their promotion to next class (after the end of the existing term) would be shifted to CBSE main curriculum,” the circular said.

An official in the council for CBSE-affiliated schools in the Gulf region told Gulf News on Thursday that there are only a handful — around six or seven — schools in the UAE that offer CBSE-i.

“After March 31, when the new [Indian] academic year starts in April, CBSE-i schools will simply continue, following the instructions of the main CBSE,” he said. The official added there is “no [transition] process as such”.

Launched in 2010 as a pilot project, CBSE-i stems from the main CBSE with an added focus on an “internationally benchmarked curriculum”. It had espoused dedicated classrooms, syllabus and staff for teaching the course, which is based on the main CBSE curriculum.

A leading academic from a popular Indian school in the UAE that used to offer CBSE-i, said: “CBSE-i didn’t take off when it was launched, because the right content wasn’t there. That created a vacuum where some of the boards did not recognise it. They were giving CBSE certificates when, technically, it should have been CBSE-i certificates.”

The academic, who did not want to be named, added: “I think the issue has been corrected now, because if something isn’t working, it should be discontinued. Ultimately, the content, and the infrastructure for the content, wasn’t there. The CBSE’s content comes from the NCERT [National Council for Educational Research and Training] but CBSE was sort of making its own content for CBSE-i, ‘in house’. But it didn’t develop well enough.”

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

Sharjah Baby Friendly Campaign rebrands

News Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah