Schools to be assessed for cybersecurity measures

Abu Dhabi: Cybercrimes, cyber bullying, cyber radicalism, spreading and circulating rumours are being tackled, by revamping cybersecurity measures across schools in the UAE.

Schools will be assessed for their cyber security standards as part of the pilot project launched by Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar, officials said at the third edition of the “Safer internet Day” titled “Be the Change … Communicate Responsibly” on Monday.

The new move aims to protect children and youth from potential online threats and cybercrimes.

Dr Naser Lakhraibani Al Nuaimi, secretary general of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and the head of Supreme Committee of Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar, stressed the importance of safeguarding children and youth online.

“Our children and students spend ample time on their devices and gadgets every day, and it’s very important to ensure that they are safe from online risks, here comes our role to put in place preventive measures to safeguard our youth, and teach them how to protect their identity on social media,” he said.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the current cybercrime laws limit potential crimes from happening.

Colonel Dr Ebrahim Al Dabal, general coordinator of the Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar told Gulf News that pilot project aims to create change and move forward with online child protection in schools.

“We have chosen ten public, private, model, Arabic and international schools across the UAE to be evaluated over an 18-months period for their cybersecurity standards. Schools that meet the 23 set of criteria, such as adopting appropriate cybersecurity policies and trainings, in terms of online safety, technology use and software installation will be certified by Aqdar and the National Electronic Security Authority (NESA),” he said.

“We aim to reach 100 schools across the country in a period of two years,” he added.

Local and international civic bodies dealing with online child protection highlighted the importance of empowering children to protect them online.

“Today, children have access to gadgets and Wi-Fi everywhere, so it’s vital we teach them how to stand up for themselves, have no fear and speak up if they encounter any sort of abuse or extortion. Blocking sites and apps is no longer feasible, because there is always some sort of breach to it,” said Mohammad Saidalavi, COO at E-Safe.

Ken Corish, online safety manager, SWGfl said they will be working closely with Aqdar and several local entities on establishing a set of standards that can create effective change in online children safety.

“We want to create a platform that supports comprehensive e-safe programmes and initiatives, improves and changes the cultural landscape of online safety, and manages children’s online engagements. It’s crucial to understand children’s needs and behaviour and address that, it’s our responsibility to provide a safe haven for kids’ online experience, and be able to build rapport and intervene if something goes wrong,” he said.

Ellie Puddle, president and founder of futuredigital stressed the need to keep an open dialogue with children to identify or address any possible online risks. “Children need to be guided by their parents, so there has to be a proper communication channel in place. It’s also important to train parents how to watch their children’s online activity.”

Gulf News spoke to representatives from schools taking part in the pilot project.

John Conway, principal at Shaikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys said “1,400 students use iPads for their learning experience, and we want to carry on embedding technology in education and encouraging that type of blended learning, whilst alleviating any possible risks or dangers that might arise. We’re currently using a software to monitor the use of students for their iPads, and be able to intercept if there is some sort of misuse,” he said.

Prep School Deputy Head at Cranleigh School, Natassja Williams said they focus on safeguarding students from any online or real life threats or issues. “We want to have the required preventive measures in place to protect students from any sort of online exploitation or abuse, something difficult to rectify, that’s why we work closely with parents and the community to collaborate and contribute in such steps and initiatives aimed at protecting our children and their privacy,” she said.