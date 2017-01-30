Mobile
Residents invited to Walk for Education

Symbolic walk on February 17, organised by Dubai Cares, to highlight plight of students in reaching schools in developing countries

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Residents are being encouraged to take part in Dubai Cares’ annual Walk for Education, which will take place on Friday, February 17, at Dubai Creek Park next to Al Garhoud Bridge, Gate 2.

This year’s eighth edition of the event is in support of the UAE’s “Year of Giving 2017” and will allow residents and organisations across the UAE to support the cause and the vision of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The event is a symbolic three-kilometre walk that aims to highlight one of the challenges children face in acquiring education in developing countries, where they have to walk an average of three kilometres every day in order to go to school.

It also provides an opportunity for residents to demonstrate their support to Dubai Cares and contribute funds towards providing underprivileged children access to quality education.

Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, said the event “has been increasingly capturing the attention and support of people in the UAE, attracting families, groups of friends, government and academic institutions, businesses, and media. Last year, more than 10,000 people participated in the walk. This year, we are calling upon the UAE community to embrace the ‘Year of Giving’ ethos and support the Walk for Education 2017 in even greater numbers.”

A line-up of post-event entertainment will include face-painting, balloon-twisting, hair braiding, an inflatable castle and slides, yoga, sports activities, a selfie photo-booth, among other attractions and activities. Dubai Drums and the Dubai Police Band — who both have performed at previous editions of the event — will join again this year.

Rana Awad, marketing manager at Dubai Cares, said “among the first organisations to sign up for our event is Al Tayer Group, with 2,000 confirmed participants”.

This year, IFFCO is the main sponsor for the Walk for Education 2017 along with an array of partners. Also, a team of more than 350 volunteers will be on duty on the day of the event.

The entry fee for the event is Dh30 per person, with children under five participating for free. Participants can register online by visiting http://www.dubaicares.ae/en/walkforeducation, or on the day of the event. Participants are advised to arrive at Dubai Creek Park, Al Riyadh Street, Dubai, at 8am on the day of the event, with the walk starting at 9am.

khalifa bin zayed

