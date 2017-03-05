Nobel Museum extends stay in Dubai

Nobel laureates in Physics have played a significant role in improving people's lives.

Dubai: The third annual Nobel Museum Museum at Dubai’s Children’s City in Dubai Creek Park will keep its doors open longer than expected to give visitors a journey through the scientific achievements of Nobel laureates over time.

In a statement on Sunday, museum hosts Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) said the museum exhibit will remain open until May 5, and close on March 5 as originally planned. The exhibit opened on February 6, in association with the Nobel Museum in Sweden.

The extension was made following directives from Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Foundation.

The 2017 edition of the museum showcases scientific breakthroughs under the theme “The Nobel Prize in Physics: Understanding Matter.”

Organisers said in a statement on Sunday, that the museum had over “the course of a month, attracted thousands of visitors including students from universities and schools, academics, and professionals, along with people from all segments of society.”

Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, said the museum is an “ideal platform to learn about the history, innovations, and discoveries of physics — an important and dynamic field of science. The event also provided a source of inspiration for young people, motivating them to work hard so that, one day, they too can be among these explorers and scientists who’ve won the Nobel Prize in physics.”

The Nobel Museum 2017 is comprised of eight different sections: Rays and Waves, Matter, Stars and Universe, Electronics, Quantum Physics, Cloud Chamber, Laureate Arena, and the VR Experience section.

The Nobel Museum 2017 is open Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 8pm, and from 3pm till 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.