Musanada to hand over 4 schools in Al Ain by next April
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has said that it will complete and hand over four schools in Al Ain city to the Abu Dhabi Education Council (Adec) by next April, well ahead of the start of the new 2017-2018 academic year.
This forms part of Musanada’s efforts to realise the vision of the Abu Dhabi plan, and execute the projects that will help create and establish a knowledge community within an exemplary educational environment in accordance with best international standards.