Mohammad sets up Khalifa University’s board
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday issued a resolution setting up the board of trustees of Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research under the chairmanship of Shaikh Hamid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
According to the resolution, the members of the newly established board are Hussain Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Ali Rashid Qanas Al Katbi, Dr Maha Taysir Barakat, Humaid Abdullah Al Shammari, Abdullah Saleh Al Abdou, Abdul Men’em Al Canadi, Abdul Aziz Al Hajri, Dr Nawal Khalifa Al Hosni, Dr Martin Schmidt, Vicky Holub, Marillyn Hewson and Dr Fred Moavenzadeh.