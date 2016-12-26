Ministry of Energy presents book to Ministry of Education

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Energy, in partnership with Total E&P UAE, has presented the Ministry of Education with copies of a book on the geological evolution of the UAE.

The move coincides with UAE’s Year of Reading and comes in the context of the Ministry of Energy’s contribution to spreading awareness of mineral wealth and building a generation of future scientists who are cognisant of their nation’s history, civilisation and rich resources.

Suhail Mohammad Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy, said that the ministry is keen on communication and coordination with future generations through lectures, workshops and enrichment of curricula with topics related to energy, oil and gas. This, noted the minister, serves to make students better prepared to engage in work and career development to continue UAE’s efforts in building a green economy based on innovation, science and knowledge.

The book on UAE’s geological evolution is a summary of more than a decade of extensive geological and geophysical studies of the UAE. It is noteworthy that the book addresses the needs of university students, academia, professional geologists and all individuals concerned with the natural world. The book features more than a 100 coloured illustrations on dynamic geological evolution.