GEMS’ loyalty programme for parents, teachers in September

Long-term aspiration is to make tuition ‘cost neutral’ for parents, GEMS management says

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Dino Varkey (left) and Manav Fernandez during the round-table on the GEMS Loyalty Programme on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A loyalty programme for around 300,000 people in the GEMS Education school network will start in September, it was announced on Tuesday. The programme will offer discounts and benefits on leading brands.

Dino Varkey, managing director and board member of GEMS Education, said the programme comes in line with the 2017 Year of Giving initiative, and will begin in time for the coming school year (2017-18).

There are 48 GEMS schools in the UAE, with 108,000 students from over 70,000 families and more than 10,000 staff and their families.

Details on the brands, products, services, discounts and deals will be announced at a later stage.

GEMS said in a statement on Tuesday that the potential partners include “the region’s most sought after brands” in dining, health care, wellness, hospitality, travel, retail, entertainment, toys, stationery, and other sectors.

Varkey added that the savings made under the programme would, effectively, make schooling more affordable for parents. Tuition fees as such would not be discounted specifically under the initiative but, Varkey pointed out, GEMS would continue its established tradition of rewarding referrals.

“Our reason for this loyalty and rewards programme was not driven by a commercial imperative; it wasn’t driven by our need to increase ‘transactions’ in schools because we’re not a retail outlet. For us, once a family is there, we hope they will be with us for many, many years.”

He added: “There are specific elements of the loyalty programme that are related to direct benefits that we will offer — from a GEMS perspective — in terms of tuition. But for us, it’s about referrals into specific schools. So we absolutely want to reward our families that are able to refer other families to schools within our network, but that’s a subset of the broader loyalty programme.”

The reward per referral translates into a saving of between four and six per cent on the annual tuition fee, said Manav Fernandez, who recently joined GEMS Education as senior vice-president of CRM and customer loyalty. GEMS said Fernandez will be driving the initiative.

Speaking further on the broader loyalty programme, Varkey said “a long term aspiration is that this programme makes tuition ‘cost neutral’”.

