Emirati students visit Airbus' France HQ

Dubai: Four Emirati high school students visited the Airbus headquarters and training centre in Toulouse, France, as part of an induction visit organised by Airbus Middle East in partnership with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the UAE Ministry of Education.

The visit aimed to promote appreciation for the aerospace sector and instill a passion for science, technology and engineering among the young Emiratis.

The training centre plays a key role in the design, manufacturing and support of the company’s aircraft.

Airbus employs more than 21,000 people – around one-third of its total workforce – at its Toulouse facility.

The students toured the final assembly lines for the A320, the flagship A380 and the new A350 XWB jetliner. They also got a first-hand perspective from aerospace experts on how Airbus manages its production and assembly processes.

The visit also underscores the agreement signed in May 2014 between Airbus Middle East and the GCAA to develop engagement and training initiatives for UAE youngsters and to encourage Emiratis to pursue a career in the aviation industry.

Fatima Al Shemsi, one of the students on the tour, said: "The visit to the Airbus manufacturing facility was an exquisite experience.

"We learnt about Airbus' design innovations, market demands for new aircraft, how various components are built and how it comes together at the final assembly line in Toulouse.

"This whole experience has inspired us to build a future in aerospace and contribute to the UAE's fast growing aviation sector."