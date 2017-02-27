Emirates Litfest set to welcome children

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature announcing Lina LitFest, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature mascot, together with the RTA mascot Salama, set off on an exciting journey yesterday to celebrate the Festival’s Children’s Programme. COURTESY Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Dubai: Lina LitFest, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature mascot, together with the Roads and Transport Authority mascot Salama, set off on an exciting journey to celebrate the festival’s children’s programme. More than 50 main sessions and workshops for children are scheduled at Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City for the festival organised by the Emirates Literature Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation which supports and nurtures literature in the UAE. A key feature of the festival is its five-day education programme from March 5-9, which includes free education day events for students, student sessions, competitions, Festival Art Exhibition and author visits to schools. Children can also enjoy free activities at the Time Out Story Corner and the first Disney Story Corner, as well as performances at the Festival Fringe Stage. Some authors of note taking part include eaturing renowned author Frances Hardinge (The Lie Tree), Horrid Henry series writer Francesca Simon, animator and creator of the Freej television series Mohammad Saeed Harib, George Greenby series author Lucy Hawking, award-winning Palestinian writer Sonia Nimr and Carnegie Medal winners Tanya Landman (Hell and High Water) and Piers Torday (There May Be a Castle). The ninth Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will be held from March 3-11 March, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City. Ticket prices start at Dh40 and many children’s events and activities are available free of charge. For information, log on to the festival tickets.emirateslitfest.com or visit Magrudy’s outlets across the UAE.