Dr Al Otaiba feted for life’s work

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dr Al Otaiba feted for life’s work

Dr Mana Saeed Al Otaiba presented Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Lifetime Achievement Award at Emirates Litfest

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The fourth Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Dr Mana Saeed Al Otaiba ceremony during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017.

Presented during the UAE’s 2017 Month of Reading, the award recognises noted UAE figures “who have influenced the long-term enrichment of literature in the country,” said organisers in a statement on Sunday.

Al Otaiba is the former president of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) for a record six times between 1971 and 1983 and also served as Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the UAE under president Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan before becoming Advisor to both president Shaikh Zayed and later to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the ceremony, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said: “It is with great pleasure that I bestow this award on Dr Al Otaiba. His exemplary career in the world of business, economics and politics warrants recognition in itself, but today we commend and recognise him for his literary efforts. His body of published work has become an indelible part of Arabic, and especially Emirati literature and it is a legacy from which the UAE will always benefit.”

Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said, “We are honoured to be awarding Dr Al Otaiba for his great achievements. He has effortlessly increased the profile of the literary scene here in the UAE through his poetry and books. There couldn’t be a more perfect recipient for this award in the UAE’s 2017 Month of Reading.”

Dr Al Otaiba is a prolific poet, writing 42 books of poetry in colloquial Arabic, formal Arabic, and English.

He has also penned novels and non-fiction books about the petroleum industry. His novel ‘Karima’ was later adapted for television as well.

Dr Al Otaiba has received many accolades, including honorary doctorates from universities around the globe.

Established in 2014, the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to recognise individual contributions to UAE literature.

The inaugural awardee was Dr Rafia Gobash, Professor of Psychology, Founder of the Women’s Museum and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation. In 2015, noted Emirati businessman, philanthropist and one of the first published writers of Dubai, Abdul Gaffar Hussain, received the award and in 2016 renowned Emirati poet, diplomat and UAE businessman Mohammad Bin Hadher was posthumously awarded.

The festival continues until March 11 with more sessions, panels and workshops for all age groups.

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Education

AUS students develop smart utility meter reader

News Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

News Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'