CBSE exam stress counselling to begin on Thursday

UAE students can call helpline or reach out online for tips on managing anxiety

Image Credit: Supplied
Prof M. Abu Bakr
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be providing psychological counselling for students facing exam stress from Thursday to April 29, including for those in the UAE.

The counselling will be provided for the 20th consecutive year by principals and trained counsellors from the CBSE-affiliated schools in India and outside.

The CBSE is the main board organising school exams in India and in Indian schools abroad. During the exam season, students facing stress can avail of the free outreach programme.

In the UAE, students can call Prof M. Abu Bakr, principal of Scholars Indian School, Ras Al Khaimah, on 0505794542 from 8am to 12pm.

This year, 90 principals and trained counsellors from CBSE-affiliated schools, and some psychologists and special educators will participate in tele-counselling. Almost 70 of them are available in India, while 22 are located in Nepal, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.

Also, for the eighth year, CBSE has arranged to provide counselling to differently abled students. Four special educators are taking care of issues of differently-abled students.

There will also be an online counselling option available through counselling.cecbse@gmail.com

The CBSE says that “easy-to-follow” tips to cope with exam-related anxiety will also be given on the CBSE website, www.cbse.nic.in, through the micro-link under Helpline.

This year, the annual board examinations of class 10 and 12 will start a week later than usual — on March 9 — the CBSE had said in January, in view of the assembly elections being conducted in five Indian states. The delay will “now allow the students to get more time for preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations”.

Class 10 exams will end on April 10 while Class 12 exams will end on April 29. This year, more than a million students from over 10,600 schools will sit for Class 12 exams.

Box:

CBSE exam stress counselling

In the UAE, call Prof M. Abu Bakr, principal of Scholars Indian School, Ras Al Khaimah, on 0505794542 from 8am to 12pm.

Email counselling.cecbse@gmail.com

Visit www.cbse.nic.in (see micro-link under “Helpline”).

