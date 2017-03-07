Arab women are now shaping own futures, authors say

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arab women are now shaping own futures, authors say

Game-changing women taking on more modern roles in Arab society, hears Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
From left: Mehr Tarar, Sophie Le Ray and Badriah Al Bishr discuss Game Changers andspeaking up for gender equality at the Emirates Literature Festival
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The scene is changing in the Arab world for women who are moving beyond traditional societal trends, studying hard and taking on more senior roles in the workplace, said women panellists at the Emirates Airline Literature Festival.

Speaking on gender equality, three female authors said many women are no longer deferring to societal expectations that frown upon women embracing leadership positions in the workplace.

Sophie Le Ray, the author of ‘Game Changers: How Women in the Arab World Are Changing the Rules and Shaping the Future’, told panel attendees that more than ever, women are standing up for themselves.

“There has been a tremendous change in the region,” Le Ray said but she noted that “closing the gap between university and the workplace [for women] is [of concern].”

Le Ray lauded UAE leaders like His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for setting an example for other Gulf countries by calling for the inclusion of more highly educated women in high positions in the workforce.

“People are not always like Shaikh Mohammad giving permission for women to be pilots,” said Le Ray, French entrepreneur and founder of the Global Women In Leadership (WIL) Economic Forum.

She encouraged women to be more proactive in pursuing their dreams.

“We women should develop this belief that we are strong and move [away] from a position of being victims,” Le Ray said. “The game has changed, the rules have changed. We have to intimidate, rather than being intimidated.”

Award-winning author and journalist Badriah Al Bishr said that as a Saudi woman, she always “felt I cannot leave home” and wondered why her brother was allowed to play outside but she was discouraged from doing so.

When she was older, Al Bishr said she “tried to change these rules by writing … it’s not easy to talk about the red lines”.

Mehr Tarar, a Pakistani journalist whose writings are assembled in her book ‘Leaves from Lahore’, remarked that societal values dictate that “it’s always about how women are supposed to behave … her family’s honour is dictated by her behaviour”.

But she said that in many cases, it’s not the men who discourage girls from pursuing their dreams; “it starts from the mother”.

Tarar said that oftentimes, it is not religion or governments who oppress women, but rather the role of tradition. “It’s a tradition thing” carried out by society, she said.

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

Indian board exam season begins

News Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

News Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media