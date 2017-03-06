3,000 Emirati university students to attend youth event

Abu Dhabi: A series of workshops, seminars and competitive activities aim to engage and inspire nearly 3,000 Emirati university students at the first edition of the Mohammad Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations.

The two-day interactive event will begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It is an initiative by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Majlis attendees will have a chance to hear from local and international industry experts as they decide how to plan their careers, contribute towards their communities and solve the challenges of the future.

Notable speakers include Alex Ohanian, technology entrepreneur and co-founder of web content development website, Reddit, and Morinosuke Kawaguchi, Japanese futurist and innovation expert.

“Today’s young people are living in exciting times when you don’t need to open a factory to change the world; you only need to open [up] a laptop. I am energised by the ambition of Emirati youth both for themselves and for their country, and am [therefore] excited to share my experiences, with the hope of inspiring Emirati university students to chart their own path and make their mark on the future of the UAE,” Ohanian said ahead of the majlis.

On the other hand, a number of top UAE leaders will be present to meet with, and encourage, aspiring students, including Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth.

A key area of the event, known as The Hub, will feature a range of private sector companies and public organisations, as well as university outreach programmes that will brief students who wish to continue their academic pursuits.

A selection of 30 students will also have a chance to participate in a unique design challenge entitled Minds on a Mission. The competition requires participants to reimagine future education in order to make it more inclusive and effective, or develop innovative transportation systems that are more sustainable and less prone to congestion.

The majlis will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, and in the past few weeks, organisers have already visited a number of universities to register Emirati students’ attendance.