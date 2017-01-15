Sharjah exhibition shows the world as seen through the eyes of children

Children participate in activities during the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Sharjah Children Biennial at Sharjah Art Museum yesterday.

Sharjah: Artworks by children showing their positive outlook to the world went on display on Sunday at the opening of the fifth edition of the Sharjah Children Biennial (SCB).

With the theme this year titled ‘A World as Big as Your Imagination’, children took the freedom to express themselves and their imagination artistically, In some artworks they tried to show the world of tomorrow.

More than 700 artworks were submitted to SCB by talented children from around the world, highlighting their vision for a peaceful and happy future for themselves and for generations to come, under three main categories: architecture design, environment, and fantasy and reality.

At opening of the SCB at the Sharjah Art Museum, which runs until February 15, some 376 works by Arab and foreign children were displayed.

Reem BinKaram, President of SCB, told Gulf News that 1,663 children representing 27 nationalities responsed this year’s theme by presenting their artworks.

“This year we saw an equal number of group and individual artworks,” she said. The overall quality of work was extremely impressive because we raised the standard of selection in each category. While selecting the artworks, the curator focused on the creativity, originality, clarity of theme, presentation and technique.

BinKaram said that this year’s theme helped engage children more and encouraged them to open their minds and think outside the box.

In the artworks displayed at the exhibition, children, aged six to 18, mostly came up with ideas that showed their awareness of the environment and how to preserve it, marine life, possible life on planet Mars and how to make the world a better place for tomorrow. There were different varieties of artworks and mediums used. Children worked artistically with watercolours, clay, paper mache, steel and wood.

“Children’s art never lies. It’s beautiful when they express themselves. This year, when visitors will walk around the museum, they will be able to see how everything is positive. The upbeat is positive and everything is so cheerful, unlike the previous edition, which saw tears because some works displayed negative feelings," Binkaram said.

Speaking on the importance of getting children regularly involved in art, she said: “It is very important for children to express themselves via art. It’s one of the strongest and most effective ways in order to reach a child’s psyche and understand their mindset. In case they have negative thoughts, or are expressing things negatively, parents can be alerted early about it.”

Held under the patronage of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, this year’s edition in addition to exhibition had an array of cultural activities, workshops and other related events that will be held throughout the biennial.

The event

What: Sharjah Children Biennial

Where: Sharjah Art Museum

When: January 15 to February 15