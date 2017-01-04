Mobile
Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival begins on January 8

Sultan supports Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The 15th edition of the Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival will kick off on Sunday with the participation of more than 26 poets representing 17 Arab countries.

Supported by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the festival, which will run until January 13, will discuss ways of utilising various literary types.

The festival features six poetry evenings, five of which will take place at the Sharjah Cultural Palace.

