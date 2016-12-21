Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Shaikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist

Longlist announced for Shaikh Zayed Book Award ‘Literature’ Category

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Shaikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) announced on Wednesday its long list in Literature, consisting of 12 titles out of 274 nominations received by the award since last May.

The 274 nominations came from 29 countries — most of which were from Egypt, Syria, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, UAE, and Tunisia, in addition to Holland, Canada, Norway, UK, Eritrea, Sweden, Australia and Belgium.

Out of the 12 contending titles, the long list includes three works published by Dar Al Saqi, Beirut; ‘Khareef al Bara’a’ (The Autumn of Innocence) by Lebanese author Abbas Beydoun, published in 2016; ‘Muntaja’ al Saherat’ (The Witches’ Resort) by Sudanese writer Amir Tag Elsir, published in 2015; ‘Alwah’ (Tablets) by Lebanese author Rashid Al Daif, published in 2016.

In addition, the list features two more titles published by Al Dar Al Masriah Al Lubnaniah, Cairo; which are ’an Tuhibbaka Jihan’ (To be Loved by Jihan) by novelist Mekkawy Said – Egypt (2015) and ‘Fi Fami Lu’lu’a’ (A Pearl in My Mouth) by Emirati author Maisoon Saqer, published in 2016.

Two more titles on the list are published by the Arab Cultural Centre Publications in Casablanca; which are ‘Khayt Al Rooh’ (The Soul’s Thread) by Moroccan scholar Mbarek Rabi, published in 2015; and ‘Lu’bat Al Mighzal’ (The Spinning Wheel Game) by the Eritrean novelist Haji Jabir, published in 2015.

The remaining titles are as follows — Al Suriyoon’ (The Syrians) by the Tunisian author Moncef Ouhaïbi published by Dar Afeq Perspectives, Tunisia (2016); Ja’izat al Taw’am’ (The Twin Prize) by Iraqi Maysaloon Hadi published by the Arab Institute for Research and Publishing, Beirut (2016); Yusra al Britaniya’ (British Yousra) by Bahraini Ahmad Juma published by Dar Al Farabi, Beirut (2015); Al duhoor al thani l’ibn la’boon’ (The Second Appearance of Ibn Laboun) by Kuwaiti Esmail Fahed Esmail published by Nova Plus for Publishing and Distribution, Kuwait (2016); and Matar Sirri (Secret Rain) by the Jordanian/Palestinian Zuhair Abu Shayeb published by Al Ahlia Publishing & Distribution, Amman (2016).

In the previous weeks, the Shaikh Zayed Book Award announced its long lists for the following categories: Contribution to Development of Nations, Arts and Literary Criticism, Children’s Literature, Young Author and Translation.

Further announcements on long-listed titles in the category of Arabic Culture in Other Languages will be made within the coming few weeks.

More from Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Culture

Santa story is a positive experience for kids
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party