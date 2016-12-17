Mobile
Polish, Portuguese artists perform at Sharjah Flag Island

Weekend festival brought together artists for drum and vocal performances

  • Polish singer Iza Kowalewska was accompanied by her band of guitar and accordion players.Image Credit: Flag Island
  • Portuguese composer Carlos Guedes and clarinettist Emil Sein also took the stage.Image Credit: Flag Island
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Artists from Poland and Portugal performed on the last day of a weekend musical festival held on Sharjah’s Flag Island.

At the festival, Polish singer Iza Kowalewska performed a series of songs that she had composed in various languages.

She was accompanied throughout by her band of guitar and accordion players, which was led by internationally acclaimed Polish drummer Ryszard Bazarnik.

The drummer holds a Guinness World Record from having formed the world’s largest band with drummers playing on a single drum at the same time.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to perform for the first time in the Middle East at Sharjah’s Flag Island,” said Kowalewska, “It was both a great pleasure and an honour to have this unique experience and for being part of a music concert in such a beautiful place.”

Kowalewska started out in her musical career in 2002 as one of the founding members of the band, Muzykoterapia (‘Music Therapy’).

She began recording as a solo artist in 2013, releasing her third album in January this year.

Kowalewska’s performance was followed by one from Portuguese composer Carlos Guedes, accompanied by saxophonist and clarinetist Emil Sein.

They presented arrangements by blending electronic music with tunes from woodwind instruments.

Saturday, the last day of the two-day festival, also featured two open-to-the-public artistic workshops involving drums, vocals and ‘music therapy’.

The festival is part of Sharjah’s “aspiration to highlight culture from across the world and to provide a platform for international artists to perform”, said Flag Island manager Giuseppe Moscatello.

Located inside Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon, home to the surrounding Buhairah Corniche, Flag Island is best known for its towering 123-metre flagpole raised at the centre.

The island also has a stage, art gallery, a 1,000-seat open-air amphitheatre and a cafe.

