Nobel Museum is back in Dubai

3rd edition of exhibition showcases achievements in Physics

  • The field of physics is highlighted under the theme "The Nobel Prize in Physics: Understanding Matter."Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman
  • Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman
  • Nobel laureates in Physics have played a significant role in improving people's lives. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman
  • Museum introduces the public to the discoveries and scientific achievements of the Nobel laureates in PhysicsImage Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman
 

Dubai: The 3rd annual Nobel Museum Museum opened at Dubai's Children's City on Monday morning. 

Launched by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF) in association with the Nobel Museum in Sweden, the 2017 edition of the museum thrusts the field of physics into the limelight under the theme "The Nobel Prize in Physics: Understanding Matter."

It is aimed at introducing the public, especially the young generation, to the discoveries and scientific achievements of the Nobel laureates in Physics, which have played a significant role in improving people's lives. 

"The museum sheds light on prominent and successful scientists who have set an example to be followed if we are serious about building a knowledge-based economy," said Jamal bin Huwaireb, the managing director of MBRF.

Dr. Olov Amelin, director of the Nobel Museum in Sweden, hoped the exhibition at the museum would inspire young Arabs to contribute to future discoveries in Physics. 

Made up of eight different sections, the Nobel Museum will be open to visitors from 9am to 8pm Sunday to Thursday until March 5. 

 

Watch: The Nobel Museum is back in Dubai. Join Gulf News on a guided tour with volunteers, Anas Ajami and Sara Hakki.

 

Watch: Catch Alfred Nobel at the Nobel Museum tomorrow!

 

Watch: Highlights from the opening of Nobel Museum in Dubai's Children City. Doctor Olov Amelin, Director of the Nobel Museum in Sweden talks to Gulf News. (Video by: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News)

Dubai
