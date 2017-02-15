Mother of the Nation Festival from March 26

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mother of the Nation Festival from March 26

The festival will have more than 100 activities over 1km stretch at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival will kick off at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche on March 26, the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) announced on Wednesday.

The event, which will stretch over one kilometre and last until April 4, is set to have a diverse range of experiences through more than 100 activities, performances and workshops.

The festival will pay tribute to the values and extensive contributions of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, and President of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood.

The event is being organised in four zones and also includes a Mother of The Nation Pavilion, a returning tribute to Shaikha Fatima’s vision and values in a new curatorial narrative. The four zones include a Happiness Zone, a Progress Zone, a Beach Dinning Zone and a Souq Zone.

Each festival zone will promote a distinct concept highlighting the journey every individual takes in developing from a playful child to a progressive adult through familial care and motherhood.

The Happiness Zone offers young visitors the chance to experience a series of engaging activities and arts, while progressive concepts for sustainability and conservation will be showcased through a number of interactive instalments in the Progress Zone.

The Souq Zone returns once more to unite traditional Emirati heritage with creative modernity through a selection of retail shops located throughout the festival. Another returning zone at the festival is the Beach Dining Zone, which will provide a diverse range of local and international cuisines across different areas of the festival through restaurants, food trucks and stalls.

This year’s edition will further highlight qualities of wisdom and giving among others through the many attractions and activity zones on offer during the festival.

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of TCA Abu Dhabi, said, “The celebratory return of the Mother of the Nation Festival this year underscores the tremendous role played by the vision and accomplishments of Shaikha Fatima in imparting values of responsibility and courage as well as advocating a progressive global perspective throughout the UAE.

“The festival will uphold a powerful message of personal growth and communal collaboration, encouraging visitors to recognise the importance a sustainable future by providing an educational, informative and entertaining environment through which future generations may learn, grow and strengthen,” Al Mubarak added.

The festival will also feature a number of entertaining artistic shows and performances inspired by the diverse cultures found in the UAE, reflecting the nation’s embrace of international perspectives that further enrich the community.

The event attracted over 130,000 visitors last year.

More from Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
abu dhabi tourism authority

Also In Culture

Keralites pay tribute to poet ONV
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa