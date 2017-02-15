Mother of the Nation Festival from March 26

Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival will kick off at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche on March 26, the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) announced on Wednesday.

The event, which will stretch over one kilometre and last until April 4, is set to have a diverse range of experiences through more than 100 activities, performances and workshops.

The festival will pay tribute to the values and extensive contributions of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, and President of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood.

The event is being organised in four zones and also includes a Mother of The Nation Pavilion, a returning tribute to Shaikha Fatima’s vision and values in a new curatorial narrative. The four zones include a Happiness Zone, a Progress Zone, a Beach Dinning Zone and a Souq Zone.

Each festival zone will promote a distinct concept highlighting the journey every individual takes in developing from a playful child to a progressive adult through familial care and motherhood.

The Happiness Zone offers young visitors the chance to experience a series of engaging activities and arts, while progressive concepts for sustainability and conservation will be showcased through a number of interactive instalments in the Progress Zone.

The Souq Zone returns once more to unite traditional Emirati heritage with creative modernity through a selection of retail shops located throughout the festival. Another returning zone at the festival is the Beach Dining Zone, which will provide a diverse range of local and international cuisines across different areas of the festival through restaurants, food trucks and stalls.

This year’s edition will further highlight qualities of wisdom and giving among others through the many attractions and activity zones on offer during the festival.

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of TCA Abu Dhabi, said, “The celebratory return of the Mother of the Nation Festival this year underscores the tremendous role played by the vision and accomplishments of Shaikha Fatima in imparting values of responsibility and courage as well as advocating a progressive global perspective throughout the UAE.

“The festival will uphold a powerful message of personal growth and communal collaboration, encouraging visitors to recognise the importance a sustainable future by providing an educational, informative and entertaining environment through which future generations may learn, grow and strengthen,” Al Mubarak added.

The festival will also feature a number of entertaining artistic shows and performances inspired by the diverse cultures found in the UAE, reflecting the nation’s embrace of international perspectives that further enrich the community.

The event attracted over 130,000 visitors last year.