Kinokuniya in Dubai Mall closed for relocation

Largest bookstore in Dubai will be closed until February 18 and opened in a new location in mall

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Kinokuniya, Dubai’s largest bookstore, has announced that it would be relocating its store within The Dubai Mall and will be temporarily closed.

The globally known bookstore, with only one Dubai branch known for its huge collection of books and magazines, will be closed until February 18 and then opened in a new location inside the shopping mall, they said in a statement through their social media pages.

The store will be smaller, but will offer the same big range, they said.

“Dear all valued customer, please be advised that Kinokuniya Bookstore, Dubai Branch, will temporarily be closed for relocation from February 4 to 18, 2017. The new location will be on the 2nd floor in The Dubai Mall, opposite of the Dubai Metro Link. [It will have] a promising new design that will set any book lover’s heart flipping,” a Facebook post on their official page said.

The post also said they would continue to offer “the same friendly and unique service for our book lovers with our finest range of titles and a pleasant ambience”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we look forward to serve you at our new location,” Kinokuniya told their Facebook followers.

The previous store location in The Dubai Mall, beside Virgin Megastore, also on the second floor, was widely known for its massive 68,000-square-foot-wide paragon book gallery which stocked more than half a million books and a thousand magazines in English, Arabic, Japanese, French, German and Chinese.

The store was also a distinct cross-cultural hub with a range of multicultural events such comic art demonstrations, language learning workshops, book launches, as mentioned on their website.

“[The store will be] just a bit smaller, but the range is the biggest as always,” they replied to a Twitter user who had asked whether Kinokuniya would be getting a bigger space for their new store.

