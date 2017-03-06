Dubai’s cultural scene to be showcased in Berlin
Dubai: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority announced that it will participate in ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show, as part of the emirate’s stand at the event.
Saeed Al Naboodah, Acting Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, “ITB Berlin offers us a unique and valuable platform for promoting Dubai’s flourishing artistic and cultural scene on the global stage. We are committed to collaborating with government organisations like the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing to support cultural tourism and the creative economy.”