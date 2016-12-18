Dana Al Mazroui selected as curator of Sharjah Children Biennial
Sharjah: Preparations for the fifth edition of Sharjah Children Biennial (SCB), one of the most sought after international artistic highlights for children in the region, are in full swing. It takes place from January 15 to February 15, 2017.
The selection of the exceptionally talented young artist Dana Al Mazroui as the event’s curator reinforces SCB’s commitment to bring to life this year’s theme, ‘A World as Big as Your Imagination’, in the most visually pleasing ways.
A PhD candidate in Museum Studies at the University of Leicester, with a grant awarded from Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Higher Education, Al Mazroui painted the 89th floor of Burj Khalifa and designed the cover of the poetry book of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
With her extensive background in the arts and proven international experience in museums and curatorial fields, Al Mazroui has been given the responsibility to envision and oversee every detail of the production of the biennial.