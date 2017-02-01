Mobile
3,300 visit Sharjah Children’s Biennial

Visitors appreciate refugee and orphaned children’s artworks

Gulf News
 

SHARJAH: Sharjah Children’s Biennial (SCB) has revealed that the event has attracted over 3,360 visitors since January 15.

The current edition, themed ‘A World as Big as Your Imagination’, runs until February 15 at the Sharjah Art Museum, and is a showcase of 376 artworks by children of 27 Arab and foreign nationalities.

Commenting on the announcement, Reem BinKaram, president of SCB, said, “In the two weeks since SCB’s opening, we have received overwhelming footfall representing various nationalities and age groups. Most visitors have expressed special appreciation for our efforts in involving children from Za’atari Refugee Camp in Jordan and Dar Zayed Orphanage in Maldives, whose artworks helped them gain real insights into the innermost thoughts and aspirations of these children growing up amid difficulty and strife.”

