100 new shops open in Al Dhafra Festival Souq

Phase three of Al Dhafra Festival to be complete before next edition, official says

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Dhafra Festival has announced that a hundred shops have been built as part of this year’s festival to cater for the growing popularity of the annual event, which continues to provide great trade and economic opportunities for people in the Western Region.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Al Qubaisi, director of the Communications Department of Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, said that the souq, which is a major part of the festival, has received some extra attention this year.

“We have finished the phase 2 of Al Dhafra souq, so we have 100 shops now built inside the souq. Next, we will start working on phase three, which is the main stand of the festival and some administration and operation offices. These will be ready before the festival next year,” Al Qubaisi added.

Abu Dhabi
GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

Abu Dhabi
al dhafra insurace companyal dhafra scc

