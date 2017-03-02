Mobile
Traffic rule violations increase in Ajman

Ajman Police impounded 6,469 vehicles in 2016 as compared to 5,031 in 2015.

Gulf News
 

Ajman: Ajman Police recorded 125,000 traffic rule violations other than speeding in 2016, as compared to 110,898 recorded in 2015.

Colonel Khalid Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Ajman Police, said the number of speeding violations detected by radars in Ajman also saw a significant rise to 312,000 in 2016 from 236,000 in 2015.

Col Al Nuaimi attributed the increase in the number of speeding and other traffic rule violations recorded in the emirate to intensified inspections and patrolling and the presence of more radars installed on all highways and interior roads to ensure safety and security.

Col Al Nuaimi said the police impounded 6,469 vehicles in 2016 as compared to 5,031 in 2015. “The cars were impounded for jumping the red light, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and involvement in fatal accidents.”

Col Al Nuaimi said the Ajman police recently decreased the speed limit on important roads from 100km/h to 80km/h to implement the strategy of the Ministry of Interior aimed at decreasing the number of accidents and ensuring safety on the roads.

Ajman
GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

Ajman
