Three jailed for links with terror outfits

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Appeal Court on Wednesday convicted a Comoros Island national for joining terror outfit Daesh and creating social media accounts to promote terrorist ideologies.

The suspect identified as A.H.A.B. was sentenced to three years in prison and deportation after serving his jail term.

The defendant was also fined Dh1,000 for possession of illegal and dangerous fireworks, and the court ordered the confiscation of all devices, equipment and possessions of the accused.

Also, S.S.M., an Egyptian, was sentenced to three years in jail after he was found guilty of joining Daesh and creating websites that promote terrorist ideologies. The court ordered the confiscation of all electronic equipment.

K.A.H.T., a 22-year-old Emirati, was handed a one-year jail term for attempting to join terrorist groups. The court verdict took into consideration the defendant’s denouncing of his decision to join the terrorist organisations, and turning himself voluntarily in to security authorities.

In another case, the court heard a list of charges and indictments read out by the State Security Prosecutor against A.M.R.M., a 47-year-old Emirati accused of creating social media accounts to disseminate erroneous and misleading information promoting Daesh ideologies and publishing fabricated news and false information to defame the reputation of the UAE.

The prosecution also accused the defendant of spreading lies and false information about a GCC country’s foreign policy related to the events in Yemen, Syria and Iraq. The defendant was also accused of using his WhatsApp account to promote ideologies of terrorist groups, describing them as jihadi groups. The prosecutors also accused him of sharing video clips and articles that promoted terrorist ideologies.

The defendant denied all charges against him and the court will issue a verdict on February 22.

In a separate case on Wednesday, lawyer Abdul Khadar Al Haithami defended H.H.B., the main accused in forming a terrorist cell of three Emiratis convicted of joining Al Nusra Front in Syria. The attorney said the charges against his defendant were invalid because Al Nusra Front was not designated as a terrorist organisation when he joined the group in 2014. Therefore, he argued, the accused did not violate any law as he joined a legitimate group.

The attorney added that his client left Al Nusra Front before the UAE declared it a terrorist organisation, and demanded the acquittal of his client.

In the same case, attorney Ali Al Abadi defended two other defendants — K.H.M. and Y.A.S. — and requested their acquittal, stating that they did not join any terrorist group, and that Al Nusra Front was not classified as a terrorist organisation at the time.

He also said that both his clients did not commit any violation when they travelled to a neighbouring GCC country where they were arrested.

He pointed out that none of his clients had the intention to travel to Turkey or Syria, and demanded the court to drop all charges.

The court will issue a ruling on February 22.

In a different case, Jordanian journalist T.H.M.N., 44, was accused by the prosecution of creating social media accounts that defamed and degraded the UAE, its leaders and foreign policy, as well as publishing false information and lies about the UAE.

The case was adjourned to February 25, based on the attorney’s request to review the case and investigation details.

The court also adjourned five other cases to February 15.

The prosecution requested the court to transfer the accused in these cases to a consultation and rehabilitation centre.