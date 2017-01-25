Suburb of Happiness Award launched to curb crime in Sharjah

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Suburb of Happiness Award launched to curb crime in Sharjah

Initiative aims to develop community awareness and cooperation between police and public

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: A new category of community awards have been launched by Sharjah Police in collaboration with the Districts and Village Affairs Department, details of which were announced at a press conference at the Sharjah Police Headquarters on Wednesday. Called the ‘Suburb of Happiness award, the new initiative aims to curb crime in the emirate and encourage people to secure their neighbourhood.

The annual award is divided into five categories: Safe Suburb across Sharjah, Best Family in social field, Best Organisation to cooperate with the suburb, Best Social Personality and Best Suburb Activity (to prevent crime).

The first awards in all five categories will be announced and awarded on January 30.

In the first year of its launch, the award will pertain to Sharjah city, to be expanded to the Eastern and Central regions subsequently.

Colonel Yousuf Bin Harmoul, deputy director of Sharjah Police Centres Administration, said that in the first year, the selection will be based on the (declining) crime rates as per police statistics of 2016.

In the second year, the selection will be based on activities held at the suburb which have led to a decline in crime and tackled negative behaviours.

The initiative involves three key components: Developing community partnerships, engaging in problem-solving, and implementing a community police organisational structure.

There are five suburbs in Sharjah; Wasit, Mugadair, Muwaileh, Khalidyah and Al Rahmanyiah. A suburb refers to a residential area that people live in and each suburb includes a number of areas.

In the suburbs, the police aims to encourage residents to tackle negative behaviour including reckless driving, disruptive residents, domestic violence, disruptive youth gatherings, drug addictions, fighting, theft and report serious issues to the police to seek their prompt intervention to prevent crimes.

By engaging citizens in crime prevention, Sharjah Police is aiming to spread social awareness and bring policemen and civilians together in a shared goal to preserve a high level of social conduct and self-responsibility, said Col Bin Harmoul.

He added that community policing is the best strategy for fighting crime in residential neighborhoods.

Sharjah police recently created a division at the community police department called Suburb Affairs, he informed. It involves foot patrolling so police can walk and talk with citizens.

Colonel Dr Khalifa Kalander, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police, said police aims to change crime–prone areas to zero-crime area, from this the time this initiative sets into motion.

Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Police, said that Sharjah police had made substantial progress in curbing crime rates in 2016 as a result of which they recorded a double-digit decline - 26 per cent- in crime rate last year as compared to 2015.

A total of 1,511 crimes took place in 2016 compared to 2,040 in 2015. Thefts from public utilities dropped by 54 per cent and those from private establishments fell by 43.5 per cent. Murder cases witnessed a 30 per cent drop in 2016 while assault cases increased by 7.5 per cent.

Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, director of Districts and Village Affairs Department, said the department had a database on the families [Emaratis and expatriates] who live in each area and this is updated periodically.

The press conference was attended by Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, director of the Districts and Village Affairs Department, Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Director of Sharjah Police Operations, Colonel Dr Khalifa Kalander, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police, in addition to a number of senior police officers.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services