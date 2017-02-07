Sharjah Police arrest two dealing in fake goods

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah Police arrest two dealing in fake goods

Police found a huge quantity of counterfeit goods, including cosmetics

Image Credit: Supplied
The suspects told the police that they intended to re-export the products.
 

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have busted a two-member gang dealing in counterfeit goods.

Colonel Ebrahim Al Ajel, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said the police received a tip-off about the illegal activity of the suspects. Later, the police raided their hideout and arrested the suspects, who are from Afghanistan.

The suspects told the police that they intended to re-export the products. The police found a huge quantity of counterfeit  goods, including cosmetics.

The suspects have been referred to public prosecution.

Sharjah Police urged all to cooperate with the security agencies and report any suspicious acts or crimes on 901 or 06-5631111 or the toll-free number Najeedt 800 151 or via SMS on 7999 or at www.shjpolice.gov.ae/najeed.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini