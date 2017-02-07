Sharjah Police arrest two dealing in fake goods
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have busted a two-member gang dealing in counterfeit goods.
Colonel Ebrahim Al Ajel, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said the police received a tip-off about the illegal activity of the suspects. Later, the police raided their hideout and arrested the suspects, who are from Afghanistan.
The suspects told the police that they intended to re-export the products. The police found a huge quantity of counterfeit goods, including cosmetics.
The suspects have been referred to public prosecution.
Sharjah Police urged all to cooperate with the security agencies and report any suspicious acts or crimes on 901 or 06-5631111 or the toll-free number Najeedt 800 151 or via SMS on 7999 or at www.shjpolice.gov.ae/najeed.