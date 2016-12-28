Sharjah murder suspect arrested within 12 hours

Sharjah: Police have arrested a man believed to have been involved in the death of another whose body was found inside a shop in Maysloon area in Sharjah on Tuesday morning.

The body of a 52-year-old Indian man was found inside his grocery shop bearing several stab wounds.

The suspect is accused of killing the victim over a financial dispute, police said.

Police believe the discussion became heated, leading to a violent confrontation in which the suspect attacked his victim.

Sharjah Police managed to identify and track the suspect in less than 12 hours and took him into custody after the victim was found on Tuesday morning when passers-by alerted the police operation room at 8am.

A police patrol, paramedics and a team from CID moved to the scene of the incident and tried to save the victim but he had succumbed to his injuries.

The body was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital and later to the forensic laboratory. An investigation has been launched.

The case has been referred to the Sharjah Public Prosecution.

Colonel Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Director of Sharjah Police operations, praised the efforts of the police which led to the quick arrest of the suspect.