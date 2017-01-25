Seven children killed in Dubai traffic accidents last year

Dubai: Seven children were killed in traffic accidents on Dubai roads last year, police said.

The latest statistics released by Dubai Traffic Police showed that seven children under the age of 15 were killed in traffic accidents near their homes or schools.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said 105 children were also injured in road accidents last year. “Traffic accidents cause serious injuries and death to children due to their small physical frame. Children also don’t behave properly while crossing the roads and don’t pay enough attention especially near schools,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

Eight children suffered serious injuries and 39 others suffered moderate injuries while 58 children had minor injuries in these accidents. Of them, 75 were boys, and six of them drove their parents’ vehicles without their knowledge.

Among the deceased, four children were aged between four and 11 years while three children were between 12 and 15.

The Dubai Police records show nine children had died in road accidents and 143 children suffered injuries in 2015.

“We can’t blame the children because they don’t know the risks in their decision to cross a road without paying attention. A six-year-old child can’t focus on different matters at the same time. The child can’t assess the distance and the speed of the oncoming vehicles,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

He urged the parents to look after their children carefully and teach them the safety steps when they are near their schools and kindergartens. “Parents must teach their children not to cross the road unless they are with an adult. Children shouldn’t run fast to the road from the school gates or to their homes.”

In all, Dubai Police recorded 198 road deaths in 2016, compared to 166 people killed in 2015.