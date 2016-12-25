Police arrest 8 stunt drivers in Sharjah
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested eight motorists for reckless driving and exposing others to danger in Kalba city of Sharjah.
They were arrested after the police received complaints from residents of the city saying a group of youth were driving recklessly and disturbing the peace in their neigbhourhood, Major Rashid Saif Al Zaabi, director of Kalba Police Station, said.
The suspects allegedly performed dangerous stunts in residential areas to attract attention. They were disturbing the peace in the residential area and threatening the safety of residents as well as motorists.
They have been charged with driving recklessly, putting the lives of others in danger, and running away from police.
Maj Al Zaabi said that the police patrols have already been deployed on roads to avoid such incidents and they will intensify their presence in the whole city.