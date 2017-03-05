Pharmacist arrested for selling narcotic substances
Ras Al Khaimah: A pharmacist has been arrested in Ras Al Khaimah for allegedly promoting narcotic substances and selling controlled medicines without a doctor’s prescription.
Colonel Adnan Ali Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Anti-Narcotics Department, said the Asian pharmacist worked in a pharmacy and sold controlled medicine after work hours.
The police received a tip-off that the pharmacist was promoting and selling controlled drugs to customers who did not have prescriptions from relevant authorities.
He said the suspect was placed under surveillance. A trap was later set up where an undercover officer contacted the pharmacist and negotiated with him to buy some drugs without a prescription.
“The suspect was arrested red-handed after he handed the drugs over to the undercover officer. Before the meeting, he arranged to meet him outside the pharmacy as well as outside working hours. The suspect confessed to his crime and the case was referred to the public prosecution.”
Col. Al Zaabi called on the public to cooperate with the police and report information about drug-related crimes or other suspicious activities.
He said the Ras Al Khaimah Police is one among the many government bodies responsible for combating drug trafficking, rehabilitation and treatment process, and preventing youth from becoming addicts. He also praised the role of the Ministry of Interior in border inspections and combating drug smugglers and traders.