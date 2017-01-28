New drivers killed 49 people last year on Dubai roads

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New drivers killed 49 people last year on Dubai roads

Cooperation between Dubai Police and Consulate to educate new drivers

Gulf News
 

Dubai: New drivers with less than one-year-old driving licence killed 49 people last year out of a total of 198 deaths on Dubai roads.

Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Dubai Police’s Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, said the new drivers in the city caused 24.7 per cent of the deaths on the roads last year and most of them were Asian motorists.

He said: “New motorists killed 49 people last year compared to 32 deaths in 2015. The main reason was sudden swerving and not following traffic lanes.”

He claimed that drivers were aged between 20 to 40. “New drivers are not necessarily young drivers, we have new drivers aged nearly 40.”

Drivers from India and Pakistan killed 12 people each, while Emiratis were involved in three road deaths.

“As Asian drivers were on top of the list, who were involved in road deaths, we will contact their consulates and discuss with them the ways of educating them on safe driving,” Major General Al Zafein said.

According to Dubai traffic police stats, most of the new drivers who caused deaths, were spending long hours on the roads like heavy trucks drivers and delivery bikers.

However, Dubai Police said that drivers with more than 16 years of experience, were also involved in deaths of 24 people last year compared to 18 in 2015.

Major General Al Zafein, said that they regularly analyse the traffic accidents to know how road deaths can be reduced in Dubai, “We will launch safe driving campaigns for young people in schools and universities."

More from Crime

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Gang busted for stealing Dh970,000
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads