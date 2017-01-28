New drivers killed 49 people last year on Dubai roads

Dubai: New drivers with less than one-year-old driving licence killed 49 people last year out of a total of 198 deaths on Dubai roads.

Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Dubai Police’s Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, said the new drivers in the city caused 24.7 per cent of the deaths on the roads last year and most of them were Asian motorists.

He said: “New motorists killed 49 people last year compared to 32 deaths in 2015. The main reason was sudden swerving and not following traffic lanes.”

He claimed that drivers were aged between 20 to 40. “New drivers are not necessarily young drivers, we have new drivers aged nearly 40.”

Drivers from India and Pakistan killed 12 people each, while Emiratis were involved in three road deaths.

“As Asian drivers were on top of the list, who were involved in road deaths, we will contact their consulates and discuss with them the ways of educating them on safe driving,” Major General Al Zafein said.

According to Dubai traffic police stats, most of the new drivers who caused deaths, were spending long hours on the roads like heavy trucks drivers and delivery bikers.

However, Dubai Police said that drivers with more than 16 years of experience, were also involved in deaths of 24 people last year compared to 18 in 2015.

Major General Al Zafein, said that they regularly analyse the traffic accidents to know how road deaths can be reduced in Dubai, “We will launch safe driving campaigns for young people in schools and universities."