Money doubling gang arrested in Ajman
Ajman: The Criminal Investigation Department of Ajman Police on Sunday arrested an Asian gang accused of convincing people that they have the ability to double their money using black magic. The gang members, including two Asian men, were arrested and the fake money was seized from their possession.
Colonel Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, director of Criminal and Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said the gang duped their victims by claiming to have the ability to double money using black magic.
Police were tipped off about illegal activities being carried out in a hotel in the emirate. The duo convinced their victims of their ability to double their money by showing them $1 million that they would give to them for only Dh500,000.
A team was formed to investigate the case and the police raided the hotel where they stayed and caught the suspects red-handed with the fake money in their possession. Tools used in the operation were also recovered from them.
The suspects, identified as Y.M.M and F.R.A., confessed to their crime and the case has been referred to the public prosecution for further action.
Col Al Matroushi urged people not to fall prey to such scams.