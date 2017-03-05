Man dressed as woman attempts to rob money exchange

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man dressed as woman attempts to rob money exchange

Suspect, a former employee, assaulted staff on duty but they fought back, forcing him to flee

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Police arrested an Arab man who attempted to rob a money exchange in Sharjah in a woman’s disguise, an officer said on Sunday.

Colonel Ebrahim Al Ajel, director of the Criminal and Investigation Department, said the suspect, a former employee of the money exchange, made his way into the money exchange wearing an abaya and shayla and with his face covered.

Once inside, he started assaulting the firm’s employees with a thick stick he had concealed inside the abaya before attempting to rob the premises.

Employees of the exchange foiled the robbery attempt and subdued him briefly but the suspect managed to escape, jumping into a car waiting outside to flee the scene. The intruder failed to get his hands on any cash.

The company’s employees reported the incident to the police operations room and a police team was promptly dispatched to the scene.

The team managed to identify the suspect and arrested him despite the fact that CCTV footage showed only a person wearing an abaya with face covered.

The suspect confessed to his crime and told police about his an accomplice of the same nationality. His accomplice was arrested soon after.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was used to work at the same company earlier but had been terminated. He was staying with the person who abetted him in the crime.

The suspect was familiar with the working hours of the exchange branches.

The suspect told police that he resorted to the crime because he had accumulated huge debts.

More from Crime

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

Also In Crime

Police: Gang collected Dh1.3b in car sale fraud
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'