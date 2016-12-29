Man dies after car plunges five storeys

Ajman: A 22-year-old man died on Thursday morning after his car plunged from the fifth-floor parking area in a residential building Al Bustan area of Ajman, police told Gulf News.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim, reportedly from an African country, might have accelerated by mistake instead of hitting the brakes, causing his car to fly over the concrete fence on the parking ledge and plunge to the ground.

It’s unclear how the car flew over the fence and not through it.

Lieutenant Nawaf Atiq Al Kaway, officer of Civil Defence Centre in Ajman, said that investigation so far points to driver error but it is too early to say definitely that is the case.

The building, he said, adheres to codes and there was no fault found with the structure or its safety features.

However, he said police are further investigating the case.

“It appears that the man did not break the fence but instead flew over it due to the speed of his vehicle. The Ajman Civil Defence as well as police operations room received a call early morning, after which police patrols and an ambulance and a Civil Defence truck were dispatched to Al Bustan area,” he said.

“The scene was cleared in a short time. The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Investigations are still ongoing to find out the exact cause of the accident,” he added.