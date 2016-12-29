Man dies after car plunges five storeys

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man dies after car plunges five storeys

Police investigate bizarre incident in which car flew over fence at high speed

Gulf News
 

Ajman: A 22-year-old man died on Thursday morning after his car plunged from the fifth-floor parking area in a residential building Al Bustan area of Ajman, police told Gulf News.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim, reportedly from an African country, might have accelerated by mistake instead of hitting the brakes, causing his car to fly over the concrete fence on the parking ledge and plunge to the ground.

It’s unclear how the car flew over the fence and not through it.

Lieutenant Nawaf Atiq Al Kaway, officer of Civil Defence Centre in Ajman, said that investigation so far points to driver error but it is too early to say definitely that is the case.

The building, he said, adheres to codes and there was no fault found with the structure or its safety features.

However, he said police are further investigating the case.

“It appears that the man did not break the fence but instead flew over it due to the speed of his vehicle. The Ajman Civil Defence as well as police operations room received a call early morning, after which police patrols and an ambulance and a Civil Defence truck were dispatched to Al Bustan area,” he said.

“The scene was cleared in a short time. The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Investigations are still ongoing to find out the exact cause of the accident,” he added.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Ajman
follow this tag on MGNAjman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Ajman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Two Asians arrested for murdering colleague
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan