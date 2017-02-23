Man arrested for stabbing flatmate to death after party in Dubai

Dubai: A Nepalese man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a friend to death after a wild party, Dubai Police said on Thursday.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the suspect killed his Indian flatmate using a knife in their flat in Ras Al Khor area of Dubai on December 20 last year.

The murder happened after the victim allegedly molested the man’s girlfriend after a party at the flat.

“We received a call from an Indian man that he found his friend in a pool of blood inside his room after a party. The suspect stabbed the man many times,” General Al Mansouri said.

The 32-year-old Indian was working as a waiter in a hotel and was living in a company accommodation along with two other colleagues.

The police launched the investigation and suspected his flatmate to be behind the murder.

“We collected evidence and fingerprints and confronted the suspect who confessed that he had committed the crime.”

The suspect said he invited his compatriot girlfriend to a party in his flat and at 2am, the victim joined the party and all consumed alcohol.

According to official documents obtained by Gulf News, the Nepalese suspect claimed that at 6.30am, he was sitting inside his room when he heard his girlfriend yelling.

“I went to check what happened and I saw the man and my girlfriend standing outside the bathroom and she told me that he molested her. I took him to his room but he kept laughing at me. He even touched my bottom. I became angry and went to the kitchen and brought a green knife and stabbed him in his chest and then stabbed him in his shoulder,” the suspect said in a written testimony, obtained by Gulf News.

He then locked the room and washed himself and the knife before returning it to the kitchen.

General Al Mansouri said the Nepalese girlfriend told police that she returned to her boyfriend’s room when she heard noises of fighting and yelling,

“She confessed that the suspect returned and told her that he had killed him to defend her honour. He asked her not to say a word and tell everyone that they were inside their room.”

General Al Mansouri said the couple have been referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal procedures.