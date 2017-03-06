Man accused of murder in Al Ain mosque

Abu Dhabi: A man has been referred to a criminal court for the brutal murder of a worshipper inside a mosque in Al Ain recently, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspect bought a weapon and went to the victim’s residence to track and monitor his movements.

On the day of the murder, the suspect headed to the mosque and stayed by the door, waiting for the victim’s arrival.

The suspect then shot the victim on his head and several parts of his body before escaping from the spot. He later surrendered to the police.

The public prosecution accused the suspect of premeditated murder to take revenge and demanded death penalty. The prosecution said his confession, investigation reports and testimony of witnesses proved that he had the intention to take revenge on the victim. The suspect approached the victim inside the mosque, disregarding the holiness of the place and killed him.

The suspect was charged with illegally possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and using it inside a holy site to commit the murder, and endangering others’ lives by pointing his gun towards them and threatening them, after committing the murder.

He was also accused of possessing and consuming narcotics.

The public prosecution urged the public to refrain from such criminal and revenge acts that provoke tribal and sectarian strife and dispute, and stressed that legal action and measures will be taken against such criminal acts.