Maid hangs herself in sponsor’s RAK home

Ras Al Khaimah Police are investigating the death

Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: The case of an Ethiopian maid who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope at her sponsor’s home in the emirate has been referred to the forensic laboratory, an official at Ras Al Khaimah Police told Gulf News.

The body of the 35-year-old Ethiopian maid, identified as G.G.H., was found hanging from a rope from the ceiling at her sponsor’s house in Al Mau’mura area on December 10, the official said.

She had been working for the Emirati family for only three months having arrived in the UAE on August 25 this year.

According to her sponsor, the maid had displayed strange behaviour during her working period, the official said.

“Her sponsor informed the police that she had received kind treatment in his house as she had told the family that she was having a difficult life which forced her to come to the UAE to work as a housemaid. She had told her sponsor that she had two children and a sick husband [back home],” the official said.

As soon as the police operations room received the alert, paramedics and personnel from the Criminal Evidence Department rushed to the spot.

They tried to save her life but all attempts failed, and her body was transferred to the forensic laboratory to determine the cause of death.

 

 

 

 

 

