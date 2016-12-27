Kalba family arrested in beating death of maid

Sharjah: A Kalba woman and her daughter are in custody after the “severe beating death” of an Indonesian maid on Saturday evening, said Sharjah Police on Tuesday.

Colonel Ahmad Khamis Al Mutawa, deputy director of Eastern Region Police of Sharjah Police, said police surmised the maid had been beaten following medical reports and police investigation that showed clear signs of physical abuse on her body.

The woman in her fifties and her daughter in her thirties have been arrested, he said, as well as the husband for his attempt to obstruct justice and hide the crime.

The husband of the woman called for an ambulance to his home in Kalba on Sunday night claiming his maid was sick and she needed to go to the hospital. Upon arrival paramedics found the maid dead, so Kalba Police were informed.

The body was moved to hospital where hospital staff examined the body and the medical examiner confirmed the maid was severely beaten on various parts of her body.

Later, they asked the husband about the bruises and wounds and he claimed he had nothing to do with the maid.

During questioning, the entire family denied any culpability in the death, including the mother, daughter and son.

They countered that the maid behaved strangely before her death.

Police said they suspect there was a criminal motivation behind the incident.

Police investigations revealed that the mother and her daughter beat the maid by using a sharp object leading to her death.

Police investigations also suggested that the family mistreated their maids and the victim was the eighth such maid among a group of maids which they hired over the past two years.

Most of the maids apparently ran away from the family’s house due to the mistreatment, police said.

Even the victim, police said, had fled the alleged attackers’ home when the family involved were engaged in a dispute and beat her.

Police investigation continues.