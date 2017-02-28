Gang of car thieves busted in Dubai

Dubai

A gang of six men were arrested for theft of many vehicles in Dubai, police said Tuesday.

Dubai Police said it received seven separate complaints from owners claiming their cars were stolen from parking lots in Muraqabbat area.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that the six Asian suspects were arrested and referred to Dubai Public Prosecution to complete the investigation.

“The suspects, aged between 30 to 35-years-old, confessed to the crimes and said they either sold the stolen cars, turned them into scrap or sold the spare parts to some garages,” Major-General Al Mansouri said.

Brigadier Ali Ahmad Ganem, director of Muraqabbat police station, said they received seven complaints of car thefts.

“All the cars were salon and have been stolen from sand parking lots. After intensive investigation, we arrested six Asian suspects who confessed to their crime,” Brigadier Ganem said.

The suspects said that they targeted cars that were parked in the same spot for days before opening the doors and towing the vehicles away.

“They confessed they sold the cars to shops that bought stolen vehicles or cut them up and sold it as spare parts or scrap,” Brigadier Ganem added.

The police are now looking at the shops that bought the stolen cars.