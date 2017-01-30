Gang busted for stealing Dh970,000

Abu Dhabi: A gang of six Africans known as ‘Dark Sky’ was arrested for stealing Dh970,000 from exchange houses in Mussafah Industrial area in Abu Dhabi.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 35, monitored exchange houses for days, anticipating the arrival time of cash-transfer vans.

They threatened cash transfer company employees’ using sharp metal objects and knifes to hand over the cash boxes, and then fled the scene using a car rented from a rental outlet in another emirate, using fake ID documents.

The gang members later parked the rental vehicle used during the theft in a residential area in one of the emirates, and used another vehicle to drive to Sharjah.

They also discarded their cellphones and SIM cards to avoid being tracked by security teams.

Brigadier General Dr Rashid Bu Rasheed, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said that upon receiving reports from the operations room, investigation teams were dispatched to the incident site to track and monitor the gang members, and identify the vehicle within an hour of the crime being committing.

Investigations showed SIM cards used by the gang members were registered under names of individuals residing outside the country.

Legal action was taken in cooperation with Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in General Headquarters of Dubai Police and General Headquarters of Sharjah Police to identify and arrest the gang members.

The stolen funds were seized and the suspects were taken into custody for interrogation.

Brig Gen Bu Rasheed urged exchange shops to take all the necessary precautionary safety and security measures, by employing additional numbers of highly qualified security guards, to fully secure and monitor exchange shops, safes, cash boxes and cash transfer vans, as well as adopt a specific protocol when loading cash onto or from cash transfer vans safely and securely.

He added that cash transfer companies should train staff assigned with cash transfer, and provide them with adequate security techniques to protect them from theft attempts, by enrolling them in physical ability courses, enhancing their security skills, as well as educating them on mechanisms of reporting suspicious activity to security authorities.