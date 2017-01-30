Gang busted for stealing Dh970,000

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gang busted for stealing Dh970,000

Gang of six used sharp metal tools and knives to steal money from cash transfer vans in Abu Dhabi

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A gang of six Africans known as ‘Dark Sky’ was arrested for stealing Dh970,000 from exchange houses in Mussafah Industrial area in Abu Dhabi.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 35, monitored exchange houses for days, anticipating the arrival time of cash-transfer vans.

They threatened cash transfer company employees’ using sharp metal objects and knifes to hand over the cash boxes, and then fled the scene using a car rented from a rental outlet in another emirate, using fake ID documents.

The gang members later parked the rental vehicle used during the theft in a residential area in one of the emirates, and used another vehicle to drive to Sharjah.

They also discarded their cellphones and SIM cards to avoid being tracked by security teams.

Brigadier General Dr Rashid Bu Rasheed, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said that upon receiving reports from the operations room, investigation teams were dispatched to the incident site to track and monitor the gang members, and identify the vehicle within an hour of the crime being committing.

Investigations showed SIM cards used by the gang members were registered under names of individuals residing outside the country.

Legal action was taken in cooperation with Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in General Headquarters of Dubai Police and General Headquarters of Sharjah Police to identify and arrest the gang members.

The stolen funds were seized and the suspects were taken into custody for interrogation.

Brig Gen Bu Rasheed urged exchange shops to take all the necessary precautionary safety and security measures, by employing additional numbers of highly qualified security guards, to fully secure and monitor exchange shops, safes, cash boxes and cash transfer vans, as well as adopt a specific protocol when loading cash onto or from cash transfer vans safely and securely.

He added that cash transfer companies should train staff assigned with cash transfer, and provide them with adequate security techniques to protect them from theft attempts, by enrolling them in physical ability courses, enhancing their security skills, as well as educating them on mechanisms of reporting suspicious activity to security authorities.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Three jailed for links with terror outfits
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis