Gang behind car thefts busted in Sharjah

Sharjah: A gang of nine people who allegedly stole a number of vehicles have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A senior official at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sharjah Police said the gang used to steal 4x4 vehicles whose engines were left running by owners.

The official did not give specific number of vehicles stolen.

The arrested suspects are eight Asians and one Arab.

The police launched an investigation after they received complaints from a number of car owners.

“The gang targeted only four-wheel drives. The gang monitored motorists who left the engine on for a few minutes [as they went out],” Colonel Ebrahim Mosabah Al Ajil, Director of Criminal Investigation Department, said in statement.

Sharjah Police identified the suspects and arrested them. They all confessed that they had stolen many cars whose engines were left running from different areas in the city. They have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Colonel Al Ajil urged motorists to not leave their car engines on and to make sure they have locked the vehicles when they get out. “Drivers should also not leave their vehicles in poorly lit places,” he added.

Police urged the public to alert them about any suspicious activities.