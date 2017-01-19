Fujairah Police probe mysterious death of businessman
Fujairah: An Indian businessman was found hanging in his office, and police believe he had committed suicide.
Fujairah Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a residential building along Hamad Bin Abdullah Street.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Saeed Mohammad Al Hassani, Director of the Media and Public Relations department at Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that the victim was identified as D.P, a 49-year-old man.
The operations room received a call about the disappearance of the Indian businessman.
After launching an investigation, police later found the businessman's body hanging in his office.
Police said he is believed to have committed suicide.
Paramedics and a team from the CID moved to the scene of the incident, and the body was transferred to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Police are continuing the investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.